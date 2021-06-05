Authorities ID 2 men fatally shot in Catalina, including the apparent shooter

Officials have identified two men who died, including the apparent shooter, in a shooting Friday morning in the Catalina area north of Tucson that also wounded two others.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department gave this account in a news release Saturday:

The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of East Coronado Sunset Drive and North Coronado View Road.

About 10 a.m. Friday, deputies responding to the shooting learned victims had been driven away from the home.

Those victims, two men, flagged down the deputies while on the side of the road a short distance from the home. While deputies were giving them aid, Golder Ranch Fire Department personnel arrived and took the victims to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

When deputies got to the home, they learned of a third victim believed to be inside.

A rescue team went into the home, found a man and tried speaking with him. Based on descriptions reported to deputies, they determined the man was the alleged shooter, Benjamin Jacinto, 72.

Jacinto, while speaking with deputies, retreated behind a wall before multiple gunshots were heard.