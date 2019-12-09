Pima County Sheriff's detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a Catalina Foothills-area home, officials say.
At about 9:00 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a home in the 4600 block of East Skyline Drive, near North Swan Road, for a welfare check.
They found Andrew Mora and Nickole Armas, both 27 years old, dead inside, according to Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman.
Detectives determined Mora killed Armas before taking his own life, according to Allerton.
Details about the pair's relationship was not released.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.