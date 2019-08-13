lights and sirens
Authorities have identified the mother and son who were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, which also seriously injured her infant daughter near Three Points.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., the rollover crash ejected Sabrina Coons, 38, and Layton Coons, 10, from a Ford Explorer on westbound State Route 86 near milepost 154, which is east of Three Points. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined they were not wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred. 

Coons' one-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being ejected from the SUV while still in a car seat, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She was properly buckled in her car seat, but the seat was not secured in the car, AZDPS said.

Coons' two-year-old daughter was also in the back seat. She was properly restrained in a car seat and suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the incident.

