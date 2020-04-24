Authorities ID vehicle type possibly used by man who attacked Tucson jogger

Authorities are seeking the driver of a light blue Hyundai Accent hatchback in connection with a Sunday morning attack on a female jogger in the Catalina Foothills.
The vehicle is a 2013 or 2016 model year, being sought in connection with the April 19 attack on a woman jogging alone in a secluded area near North Craycroft Road and East Territory Drive.
The victim was out at 6:30 a.m., about an hour after sunrise, when a man grabbed her by the neck from behind, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
She was able to fight him off and the man fled. He is described as between 25 and 40 with "rough and calloused hands," last seen wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous reports.
