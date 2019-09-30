Police responded to two different Southern Arizona school districts to increase patrols due to potential threats made against them, officials say.
Tucson police officers are investigating a possible threat against Pueblo High School after a parent alerted them of a Snapchat post containing a threat.
Officers are patrolling the area and additional school safety personnel are on campus as a precaution, according to an email sent to parents.
Pueblo High School began normal operations this morning.
A separate shooting threat was made against three schools in Sahuarita, according to Sahuarita Police Department.
Additional officers were assigned to Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools and Anza Trail School, which is Kindergarten though eighth grade.
Detectives are investigating the threat made "via an unknown direct source through social media," police said.