Authorities are investigating the death of a man shortly after he was seen bleeding in a midtown street and allegedly throwing rocks at cars Thursday evening.
Just after 5 p.m., employees at a Dunkin' Donuts on 22nd Street and Craycroft Road, reported a man was at the front door bleeding and screaming someone was chasing him.
They immediately called 911 after locking the doors, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Passersby called police reporting the bleeding man was in the road allegedly throwing rocks at cars.
An off-duty Tucson police officer drove past the man and turned around to respond. While the officer made his way back, an off-duty Pima County Sheriff’s deputy, still in uniform, pulled over to address the man.
Tucson Fire crews, initially reporting to the Sienna Ridge Apartments at 5353 E. 22nd St., stopped to take the man to a hospital.
The man, said to be in his 50s, died shortly after arriving, according to Dugan.
Detectives determined the man had been calling 911 from the apartments throughout the day to report people on an apartment balcony.
Fire crews were responding to the man's 911 call to report a fire, which Dugan said did not occur. Detectives did find a broken window that witnesses said was caused by the man.
The investigation is ongoing. The westbound 22nd Street from Rosemont Avenue to Craycroft Road has reopened.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.