A train crashed into a stalled truck in downtown Tucson Wednesday night, authorities said.
The collision occurred at 7th Street and 7th Avenue at 8 p.m., said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.
He said the driver was able to exit the truck before the crash. There were no reported injuries in the incident.
Crazy!! @whatsuptucson Nobody was inside thankfully 🙏🏻 Behind @191toole pic.twitter.com/rrgePV8JkL— Phenomenon Concerts (@pconcertsaz) November 29, 2018
Authorities are investigating the crash. No roads have been closed, Smith said.
No further information has been released.