Authorities are attempting to locate a couple allegedly connected with the recent death of a Tucson woman.
Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a welfare call at a residence in the 4200 block of East Dover Stravenue, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release on Monday.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found Julia Rankin, 73, deceased with obvious signs of trauma, the release said.
Detectives have identified Shane Martin, 41, and Marietta Hope Keeter, 29, as suspects in the case, the department said. The couple is believed to have left Arizona and may be on their way to the area of Caroll County, Arkansas, which is their last known residence.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call their local law enforcement agency.