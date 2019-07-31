A driver was airlifted to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash into a tree Wednesday morning, officials say.
The crash shut down eastbound Interstate 10 near Alvernon Way until 9 a.m. Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 7:35 a.m.
The vehicle suffered heavy damage and firefighters had to extricate the driver, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
It also caused delays for westbound traffic, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 EB near Alvernon Way in Tucson. Traffic is still slow in both directions. #aztraffic #tucson https://t.co/MwX8r8huw0— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 31, 2019