A driver was airlifted to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash into a tree Wednesday morning, officials say.

The crash shut down eastbound Interstate 10 near Alvernon Way until 9 a.m. Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 7:35 a.m.

The vehicle suffered heavy damage and firefighters had to extricate the driver, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

It also caused delays for westbound traffic, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

