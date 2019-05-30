Family of Boy Scout who died says group was 'fully prepared'

FILE - This April 4, 2009, file photo shows Picacho Peak State Park in Picacho, Ariz. Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy during a hike with a Boy Scouts troop in the Arizona desert.

 Ross Franklin

An autopsy for a 16-year-old Boy Scout who collapsed on a troop hiking trip in the Southern Arizona desert has shown the teen died from dehydration and hyperthermia, or overheating.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner's report says Joshua Michael White's April 27 death at Picacho Peak State Park was an accident.

The report says the boy reportedly drank two quarts climbing up Picacho Peak and another two on the way down during the six-hour hike on a day temperatures reached 96 degrees. The report says he weighed 289 pounds, but had no other known medical issues.

His family said at the time the Goodyear, Arizona teen loved scouting and he, fellow scouts and their leaders were experienced hikers.

