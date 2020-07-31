AZ initiative to raise taxes on wealthy for education knocked off ballot

It was that description as a “surcharge,” the judge said, that became a key mistake.

He said some voters might understand that would add 3.5 percentage points on the current top state income tax rate of 4.5%. But others, Coury said, might interpret it to be a temporary tax, or even just a 3.5% increase in taxes when, in fact, the taxes owed on earnings above that point would increase by 77.7%.

The judge also said the description fails to inform voters of the initiative’s impact on the owners of certain businesses who pay individual income taxes versus corporate taxes.

And then there is what Coury said is the failure to explain in the description how the cash raised would be distributed, including that half would go to “teachers, classroom support personnel and student support services personnel.”

“To some reasonable voters, devoting 50% of the money generated by the initiative directly to teacher salaries may have sounded too rich; to other reasonable voters, devoting 50% of the money raised directly to teacher salaries may have sounded too modest,” the judge wrote. “The failure to disclose the distribution in the 100-word description constitutes the omission of a principal provision.”