Baby girls first to be born at Tucson hospitals in 2020

The first two babies born in Tucson in 2020 are girls.
Perla Tellez, 20, gave birth to her daughter at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, officials at Tucson Medical Center say.
The yet unnamed girl weighed 8 pounds.
Hours later at Banner-University Medical Center, Jazmin Alvarez gave birth to her daughter, Amayah Santacruz, at 6:05 a.m.
Amayah weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces, officials said.
Hospital officials commemorated her arrival with a baby gift basket, which included a car seat filled with toys and other baby supplies.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1