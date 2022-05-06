Baby javelina, bobcat separated from mothers in unnecessary 'rescues'

After a young javelina and bobcat were separated from their mothers, the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Tucson Wildlife Center are asking the public to leave baby wildlife alone.

Officials have taken custody of the animals after they were unintentionally separated from their mothers by people who thought they were abandoned, according to a news release from the AZGFD.

Increased calls to the AZGFD’s office suggest the “rescues” may soon become a trend involving other species like deer fawns and baby tortoises, the news release said. Taking captive and holding young wildlife is illegal. Maximum penalties for the violations are four months in jail and a $750 fine.

Arizona Game and Fish said that in most instances, baby mammals should be left in place and untouched, unless they are obviously injured. Although they may appear orphaned, baby mammals are typically left alone while the mother forages for food and water.

If a baby mammal is immobile and at immediate risk of injury, they can be moved to a safe location nearby that provides appropriate cover, the news release said. The mother will likely find the relocated baby by smell or hearing and continue to provide care.

Separating a baby mammal from its mother may result in euthanizing the animal unless a zoo or shelter can take it, the news release said. Chronic Wasting Disease in deer further complicates the issue, as the fawn is suspect since Game and Fish cannot verify that the animal is not from a state where the disease occurs.

"In the majority of cases, it is best to leave all baby wildlife alone. People’s desire to help seemingly abandoned animals can have unintended negative consequences," said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson in the news release. "Although it seems humane to ’help’ or ’rescue’ baby animals perceived to be in need, wildlife reared in captivity by humans — without the benefit of learning from their parents — have a greatly reduced chance of survival if they are released back into the wild.”

