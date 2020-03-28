Ann Forsberg-Doyle, a volunteer docent at Reid Park Zoo, holds a pair of binoculars up to her eyes.

“She’s found more grass,” the docent of 12 years says, as she watches 30-year-old elephant Semba. “That girl loves to eat.”

Semba is currently pregnant and expected to give birth any day now. The baby will join Semba, 30-year-old father Mabu, 29-year-old aunt Langile, 9-year-old brother Sundzu and 5-year-old sister Nandi.

“The whole elephant team is the most excited to share this baby with the community,” says elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds. “With everything going on in the world, we want this baby elephant to bring encouragement and hope to people.”

Nandi was the first elephant born in Arizona, instantly stealing the hearts of Tucsonans. She’s known to be more high-spirited, director of zoo operations Sue Tygielski says, so keepers aren’t quite sure what kind of big sister she’ll be.

“Her older brother Sundzu has a wonderful, gentle demeanor,” Tygielski says. “He played with Nandi so carefully (when she was younger). If his mom thought he was too close, he would back away immediately.”

Tygielski says female elephants tend to be more nurturing — but maybe not Nandi.

“I’m wondering if Nandi will be likely to play rough and get disciplined by her mom,” she says, adding that she expects Nandi to be curious about the baby but to possibly spend more time with Langile.

An elephant’s pregnancy is about two years long and zoo workers found out Semba was pregnant about four months in. After waiting more than a year, the baby is finally expected by mid-April.

That means Reid Park Zoo staffers are now in baby watch — which may be more intensive than you’d think.

Semba has someone watching her every move — and writing observations every five minutes — 24 hours a day, seven days a week for about two months.

From outside of the elephant habitat, docents carry around a tablet, which beeps every five minutes, alerting them to jot down where Semba is and what she’s doing — usually it’s something like eating or walking.

The monitoring continues behind the scenes, too.

Several times a day, keepers use enrichment activities to engage with all five of the zoo’s elephants. The elephants are trained to lift their legs, kneel, and open their mouths, among other tricks that allow keepers to make sure they’re healthy.

And the elephants are rewarded with snacks: hay, cucumbers, zucchini or lettuce.

Other enrichment activities provide exercise for the elephants, especially for Semba. A hay net that hangs high in the elephants’ barn helps Semba tighten her core as she reaches for the hay inside.

Keepers are also able to collect urine samples from Semba, which she’s trained to provide voluntarily. They also take blood samples and monitor the amount of sleep she gets, among other things, especially any indicators that she could be going into labor.

“Our biggest concern is keeping Semba healthy,” Dodds says.

Although the monitoring is intensive, little is known about the baby — including the gender. But rest assured, when the baby arrives, Reid Park Zoo will alert the community.

The public was able to see Nandi, from a distance at least, about a week after she was born. Tygielski isn’t sure when the public will be able to see the calf, but she thinks it’ll be a week or two after it’s born.

Semba and the baby will still be monitored 24/7 for the first five to six weeks after birth, as keepers track things like the baby’s weight, how often the baby nurses, and the baby’s “firsts.”

“For the first few months of a calf’s life, we watch his or her development skills,” Tygielski says. “They can keep up with mom — they have to — but they’re a little bit uncoordinated. They have challenges when climbing and they lack good coordination. Their trunk is like a piece of floppy spaghetti — it takes some time to learn to use it.”

Semba’s pregnancy is the result of recommendations through a species survival plan and Tygielski says the pregnancy is a good sign of overall health of the herd.

“They don’t have offspring if they’re not healthy,” she says.

Zoo workers are also hoping to use the birth as a way to further elephant conservation and educate the public of poaching and loss of habitat.

“This precious baby elephant will help us inspire connections between people and elephants, therefore allowing us to share the story that is critical to their survival,” Dodds says.

Zoo closure The Reid Park Zoo is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, you can peek in on Semba, Nandi and the rest of the herd via webcam at tucne.ws/reidparkzoocam. For updates, go to reidparkzoo.org.

Did you know? A few fun facts: Semba came to Tucson from the San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park in 2012 for the opening of Expedition Tanzania, Reid Park Zoo’s 7-acre elephant habitat.

When Nandi was born in 2014, the Reid Park Zoo set an attendance record with more than 617,000 visitors.

At birth, Nandi weighed a whopping 245 pounds.

Nandi could've been Imvula. The Reid Park Zoo enlisted the community to help name the baby elephant shortly after she was born. Nandi is a common siSwati name for girls and means “sweet” or “fun” in the Zulu language.

