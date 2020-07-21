Baby zebra at Tucson's Reid Park Zoo dies after suffering spinal injury

Just over two weeks after Reid Park Zoo welcomed a baby zebra, the foal died of what appears to be a spinal injury, zoo officials announced.

On Monday morning, during animal health checks, the foal was found lying next to his mother, the zoo said in a press release.

"At this point initial radiographs show a fracture in his cervical spine; however, we are uncertain of the nature of the injury or how he sustained it," director of zoological operations Sue Tygielski said in the release. "Zebras as a species can become easily startled and, sadly, young zebras have a high mortality rate."

A full necropsy will be performed to "learn as much as we can and whether the foal had any underlying conditions," Tygielski said.

Anna, a Grevy's zebra, gave birth to the male foal on July 4. The baby was standing and nursing within an hour of his arrival, the zoo said when announcing the foal's birth.