Badger Foundation's Hall of Champions at Tucson High grows through donations

The Badger Foundation has made tremendous progress in its drive to have bricks placed on its Hall of Champions for each Tucson High alumnus who died while serving during World War II.

The foundation is a philanthropic organization that provides scholarships for Tucson High graduates and supports the school. It's plan was to honor these alumni by soliciting donations for engraved bricks for its walkway.

The foundations has had donations totaling $22,800 for this project. $21,900 was needed.

Jerry Strutz, chairman of the Badger Foundation, negotiated a $5 discount on the engraving of each brick, which Proios Sandblasting was happy to do for these veterans, making the cost per brick $30. That allowed a net of more than $18,000 to go into the endowment fund, the interest from which funds scholarships.

While collecting donations for memorials of alumni who died during WWII, the foundation also had bricks ordered to memorialize other alumni and veterans. A total of about $25,000 went to the endowment fund.

A dedication ceremony will probably be held once it is safe to do so.