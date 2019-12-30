Bank of America gives $765K in local nonprofit grants in 2019

Bank of America has provided local nonprofits with more than $765,000 worth of grants in 2019.
The bank has supported a wide variety of local charities this year. The funding has helped supplement resources for individuals and families working toward financial stability and increasing access to workforce development and education programs, the bank said in a news release.
In addition to the grants, Bank of America employees volunteered more than 2,000 hours to local nonprofits across Pima county.
A sampling of the Tucson nonprofits that received support from Bank of America this year include: Habitat for Humanity Tucson; Primavera Foundation; Family Housing Resources; Jobpath Inc.; Old Pueblo Community Services; Literacy Connects; Youth on their Own; Earn to Learn; Our Family Services Inc.; Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona; Community Food Bank Inc.; United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Inc.; El Rio Health Center Foundation Inc.; Interfaith Community Services; Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona; Boys and Girls Club of Tucson; Emerge; and the University of Arizona Foundation.
Also this year, Bank of America joined forces with the Tucson Police Department’s Safe Places to offer a place of refuge for the LGBTQ community and anyone else experiencing violence or harassment through 13 of its local retail financial centers.