Banner Health accepting donations of protective gear, cleaning supplies

Banner Health is accepting donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment, officials announced Monday.

Donations are being accepted at the Banner Home Health Office at 575 E. River Road on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Amid this unprecedented time in our history, it has been incredible to witness the generosity of our community members who want to give back," said Andy Kramer Petersen, president and chief executive officer of the Banner Health Foundation, in a news release.

"We continue to be inspired by the many people, groups and companies offering to help, even while caring for their own families in these rapidly shifting times," Petersen said.

The donated supplies will be sent to Banner Health's state hospitals and medical centers. Banner Health Foundation is requesting these donations from businesses or community members who have supplies they do not currently need. The foundation is not asking people to purchase these supplies for donation.

The supplies must be in an unopened, sealed box or container: