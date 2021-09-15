Banner Health dealing with Arizonans poisoning themselves with cattle drug

“Therefore, there has been delay of treatment for some of these patients,” she said. “There has been late diagnosis for some of these patients.”

And Bessell said there has been “unseasonably high activity” for other respiratory viruses.

That level of hospital use also has resulted in what she called “day-to-day” decisions on whether there is staff and space so that certain kinds of surgery and procedures can be performed.

Bessel’s briefing comes as a judge is weighing the legality of a measure approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey that bans schools from requiring staff workers and students to wear masks. Challengers contend the provision was illegally adopted. And in the meantime some districts have imposed such mandates anyway.

The doctor has repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether she agrees with the new law.

But she said there clearly is evidence that at least some children are contracting the virus in the classroom. More to the point, Bessel said that information shows that masks work.

“We are very much aware that school outbreaks occurring in Maricopa County are occurring at a much higher frequency in those schools and school districts where masking mandates are not in place,” Bessel said.