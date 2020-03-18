Banner hospitals will no longer allow visitors

Banner Health hospitals, including Banner-University Medical Center Tucson and the south campus, will no longer allow visitors starting Thursday, March 19, at 7 a.m.
Banner officials say the measure is necessary to create a safe and secure environment for patients and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Exceptions will be made for pediatric patients (under the age of 18), who may have one adult visitor with them; and laboring mothers may have one support person with them.
Banner encourages the use of phone calls, FaceTime and video chats to connect with loved ones.
Visit Banner Health’s COVID-19 webpage — tucne.ws/bannercovid — for more information about the virus and changes at Banner Health due to the outbreak.
Banner also has an online symptom checker at tucne.ws/bannerhealthcheck for those concerned about their symptoms.
