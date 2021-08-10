Banner's Arizona hospitals may have to limit capacity due to COVID surge

PHOENIX — A top doctor at Banner Health said its hospitals could begin to impose capacity restrictions due to the rate COVID-19 is multiplying in Arizona.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer of Banner, the state’s largest hospital network, said 71 children were admitted with the virus to Banner hospitals in Arizona last month, double the figure from a month before.

Most pediatric cases the hospitals have seen so far do not require treatment in an intensive-care unit, Bessel said in a news conference Tuesday. But she said that might be only a temporary situation.

“This does not mean that the virus cannot have a serious impact on children,’’ she said, pointing out the experience in states including Louisiana, Florida and Texas where the number of children in ICUs has spiked. In New Orleans, all pediatric ICU beds were full late last week.

Bessell also stressed that any child getting in-person instruction should definitely be masked, but she repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether schools should mandate their use.

“The way that we get to that is something that I will leave to others,’’ she said.