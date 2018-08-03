The hugely popular University of Arizona rummage sale was set to return for two days — but bargain shoppers sold it out in one.
The UA's 3rd-annual rummage sale took over the UA Paul and Alice Baker Distribution Center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3.
The sale was originally scheduled to continue on Saturday, Aug. 4, but has since been canceled, as shoppers snagged everything on Friday.
UA's rummage sale included items that were left behind in residence halls from the previous school year. In an effort to keep them out of the trash, why not sell 'em for cheap?
In prior years, the program has been able to collect more than 85,000 pounds of household items, in addition to food and recyclables. Items not for sale during the rummage sale will be donated to local non-profits, a news release from the University of Arizona said.
Shoppers were able to take home microwaves, mini refrigerators, televisions, bikes, storage units, room decor, clothing, shoes, kitchen utensils, bedding, and school supplies.
Other interesting finds at this year's sale included costumes, full-size couches, and a deep freezer.
Price points varied from $1 to $65 and cash was not accepted.
And, in an effort to reduce wait times, this year's rummage sale had more staff and cash registers on hand. Also, CatCard holders got a 10 percent discount.