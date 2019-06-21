Pima Animal Care Center officers are searching for two dogs that were potentially exposed to rabies.
On June 18, a woman heard a commotion and saw two off-leash dogs next to a bat that was on the ground at an apartment complex near Oracle and Magee roads.
The woman took the bat to the Tucson Wildlife Center where it was euthanized.
The bat later tested positive for rabies.
PACC officers are working with the apartment complex to notify residents of the potential exposure. They are also asking the community for help identifying the two dogs.
If anyone has information, PACC is asking they call the shelter at 520-724-5900 ex. 4.
Reducing the chance of rabies
- Do not approach wild animals.
- Protect your pets by making sure they are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
- Always walk pets on a leash.
- If you see an animal acting oddly or on the ground, do not touch it, and instead call PACC at 520-724-5900.
- If you have contact with an unknown animal, especially a wild animal, call the Health Department at 520-724-7797.
Information courtesy of the Arizona Health Department