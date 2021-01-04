 Skip to main content
Bayer Fund accepting grant applications from Tucson-area nonprofits

Bayer operates a greenhouse in Marana. The Bayer Fund is accepting applications from Tucson area nonprofits for 2021 grants Harvesting and pollination will be done by humans.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Bayer Fund is accepting applications from area nonprofits for 2021 grants through Feb. 28.

Applicants for these grants must be located within 55 miles of an eligible Bayer site community. For an invitation to apply contact Stefanie Boe, engagement lead for the Bayer Marana Greenhouse at stefanie.boe@bayer.com

The Bayer Fund will hold conference calls to provide details about the grant process and tips on grant writing. Conference calls at schedule for 9 a.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 10. Interested participants should send the RSVP for the conference call date with registrant's name, organization, city and state to grantquestions@bayer.com

The Bayer Fund awarded $60,000 in 2020 grants to Tucson area organizations supporting food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.

Previous grant recipients include Amphitheater Public Schools Foundation, Arizona Youth Partnership, Avra Fire District, Marana Unified School District Foundation, Tucson Botanical Garden, the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, and the Vail School District Foundation.

The Bayer Fund, which is the philanthropic arm of Bayer, has awarded more than $79 million to nonprofit organizations across the United States in the last five years, including $235,000 in the Tucson area.

The Bayer Marana Greenhouse, which opened in March 2020, grows corn using automation and data science for seed production for farmers around the world.

Grant decision will be made between July and August and awarded in November and December.

Tags

