Bayer Fund awards Avra Valley Fire District $5,000 grant for protective clothing, equipment

The Avra Valley Fire District received a $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase new wildland fire protective gear and equipment.
The equipment will greatly aid the district’s firefighters, who handle many calls in rural areas on the northwest side and also respond to wildland fires in the Western United States, said Chief Ray Klein.
The new clothing and equipment are part of the National Fire Protection Association’s safety standards and will help the Avra Valley Fire District maintain the organization’s standards.
The fire district was established in 1977 and its four stations provide fire coverage to a 260-square-mile radius for fire protection and a 325-square-mile radius for ambulance coverage in Pima and Pinal counties.
The district handles about 2,200 emergency calls each year.
In 2019, the Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to more than 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.
Over the last five years, nonprofits across the United States have received $79 million from the fund.
The Bayer Fund is the nonprofit philanthropic arm of Bayer, the international life sciences company. Bayer operates a research greenhouse on the northwest side.
