Beach brews, just a hop across the border

It was about 8:45 a.m. when Fairfield served up a few 5 oz. pours of Marvida’s Orange Dream wheat beer, as a point of reference for the brewers. Orange Dream’s recipe would be the basis for the mango wheat the team had planned for the day’s eight-hour brewing session.

After tasting, Kapahi recommended reducing the amount of hops in their own recipe, so the bitterness wouldn’t compete with the sweetness of the mango.

The unmalted Sonora wheat they’re using will result in a thicker-bodied, hazy beer, Kapahi said.

“This beer is not going to be very hoppy or bitter,” she said. “It should have a nice crisp, almost biscuity grain flavor, in combination with the sweet fruit that's in there. It's going to be a very light, easy-drinking style.”

After a couple weeks of fermentation, the results will be in.

“It’s an experiment,” Fairfield said.

Sonoran brewers

The craft beer scene in Sonora was basically nonexistent five years ago, said Tomás Thomas, co-owner and operations manager of Marvida. But today in Sonora, there are 15 established craft breweries with permits, plus dozens more small-scale home breweries.