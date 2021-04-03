Beaver believers see signs of rodent rebound on San Pedro River

With more people involved, Foster said, a survey of the entire conservation area — from the U.S.-Mexico border almost to the community of St. David — can be completed in a month or less. When he was doing it alone, one river section at a time, it used to take him three months or more to cover the entire thing.

The shorter time frame produces a more accurate snapshot of the beaver population, he said.

“Watershed Management helping with it is huge for me, and it brings more attention to the beaver,” he said. “It means more eyes on the river and more attention all around.”

Like Shipek, Foster is encouraged by the upward trend in the beaver numbers. He thinks the wildlife managers could help things along by supplementing the population with another release.

No such reintroductions are currently planned, though wildlife officials are studying whether to introduce beavers into Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Sonoita.

BLM spokeswoman June Lowery said an environmental assessment of the proposed release is still underway, but it’s unclear when the document will be released for public review.

The beavers on the San Pedro could also use some help from Mother Nature.