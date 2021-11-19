Beaver Moon rises above Tucson

Photo Desk
The moon at 99% full rises behind the "T" atop Tucson High School on Thursday night before a six-hour-long partial lunar eclipse, which peaked at about 2 a.m. Arizona time. The November full moon is known as a Beaver Moon, since it signals the start of the winter season. Native Americans and European settlers used the moon as a queue to set traps for beavers in preparation for the cold weather.
