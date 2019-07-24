Six people were displaced due to a contents fire in a bedroom that filled a home with smoke Wednesday morning in Tucson's east side, officials said.
Around 7:30 a.m., Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to the home in the 3400 block of South Myrtis Place after a homeowner reported a fire in one of the bedrooms.
Everyone safely evacuated the home and the smoke alarms went off in the home, the department said. Firefighters had the fire under control 12 minutes after arriving.
The six residents in the home were displaced and were referred to the Red Cross, primarily because smoke filled the home and because the utilities were secured.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.