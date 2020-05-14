Bee attack leaves 3 people injured in Oro Valley

Three people suffered minor injuries after being stung by bees at the Oro Valley Marketplace Thursday afternoon, officials say.

All those injured in the attack declined being taken to a hospital, the Golder Ranch Fire District said.

The attack caused firefighters to initiate a shelter-in-place order near the Sport Clips at 1880 E. Tangerine Rd., but it did not affect travel through the main access route.

Bees normally build hives in crevices, rocks and trees, caves and underground holes, according to the Coronado National Forest officials.

Watch for increasing bee activity around these areas and avoid them if bees are detected. If attacked, seek shelter, cover your head and protect your airways, officials say.

Once in a safe place, remove the stinger from your skin using available tools such as tweezers to reduce the severity of the stinger's reaction.

