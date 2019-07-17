Green Valley Fire Department officials rescued a bee removal expert after he was stung more than 40 times during a service in Green Valley Wednesday night. 

 Green Valley Fire Department

A bee removal expert was stung more than 40 times during a removal service in Green Valley Wednesday night. 

A bee removal service was removing bees in the 1600 block of South Abrego Drive in Green Valley when the 50-year-old worker removing the bees was attacked, according to the Green Valley Fire Department. Bees got inside his suit, stinging his face, head and neck, the department said in a news release. 

Fire officials rescued the man and transported him to a nearby hospital for evaluation, the department said. 

The road from Santa Inez to Santa Belia was blocked off and area residents were advised to stay inside for a while, as the bees were still acting aggressively, according to the department. 

The fire department reopened the road around 8:20 p.m. and cleared the scene. A bee removal company is set to wrap up the job on Thursday. 

