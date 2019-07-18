A bee removal expert was stung more than 40 times during a removal job in Green Valley Wednesday night.
A bee removal service was removing bees in the 1600 block of South Abrego Drive in Green Valley when the worker removing the bees was attacked, according to the Green Valley Fire Department. Bees got inside his suit, stinging his face, head and neck, the department said in a news release.
Fire officials rescued the man, who is in his 50s, and took him to a nearby hospital for evaluation, the department said.
The road from Santa Inez to Santa Belia was blocked off and area residents were advised to stay inside for a while, as the bees were still acting aggressively, according to the department.
The fire department reopened the road around 8:20 p.m. and cleared the scene.
A bee removal company was set to remove the bees Thursday.