Behavioral health providers struggle to stay afloat as umbrella agency's billing woes persist

“The whole model that they’ve implemented has been challenging. They’ve had a really hard time processing and paying those claims, which consequently makes it difficult to monitor and manage spending.”

Capitated funding, on the other hand, gave agencies an incentive to find the best and most cost-effective treatment for patients and consumers.

Even so, over the last few months, Ranieri said things have improved considerably for La Frontera.

“We’re not completely paid off for last fiscal year (which ended Sept. 30), but I think our payments versus our billing is now 93 or 94%, which is much better than it was,” he said.

“They are closer to fixing it than they have been in some time. It’s just a shame it had to get to this point.”

Like other larger providers here, La Frontera has acquired smaller ones that have not been able to weather the chaos. One of the acquisitions was Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health, based in Cochise County.