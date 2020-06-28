Being smarter in 2020: 5 reasons to go get up early or stay up late

Are you an early bird, often called a lark, or a night owl? If you’re up at 3 a.m. — probably an extreme example — is it because you are still up or because you just got up?

Research suggests that about half of the population isn’t really either a lark or an owl, but somewhere in-between.

But about 25% of us are early birds or night owls.

For most of us, the human clock is about 24 hours long, which fits nicely with the Earth’s cycle.

Those with a naturally longer cycle tend to be night owls and those with a naturally shorter cycle are early birds. Some of this is likely genetic.

Your circadian rhythm can change over time. Younger children tend to be early birds and very few teenagers would choose to rise before 10 a.m.

If your occupation or school life doesn’t require it, it’s probably best not to try to change your nature.

It is possible to change your daily rhythm if you need to do so, but it’s easier to stay an early bird or a night owl if that’s what your body wants.

Just for fun, however, we decided to explore just a few advantages of each during Tucson summers.