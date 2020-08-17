Being smarter in 2020: Get to know a few of the local snakes

Some of us know what that snake is the moment we see it and know whether to move away slowly and quietly or just step around it. And yes, we're taking about snakes on the ground not people we don't like.

Most of us, however, feel we must assume that almost any snake we see is dangerous or venomous because we don't know enough about them to tell what kind of snake we are seeing.

With the help of tucson.com's database of Critters of Southern Arizona, here are a few of the snakes you might encounter while out on the trails.

Black-necked garter snake (Thamnophis cyrtopsis)

This snake has two black spots just behind its head on each side. They are separated by a shite or pale yellow stripe. It is a brownish-green color with black stripes and two rows of spots that fade toward the end of the tail. It can be intimidating and may bite if threatened, but is not venomous.

Coachwhip (Masticophis flagellum)