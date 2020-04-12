Being smarter in 2020: Getting out without endangering your health

Sheltering in place and social distancing are things most of us never thought we would have to take part in, but they are now the new reality because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Did we ever think our Easter Sunday church services would be attended via video? Did we ever think we’d scurry through the grocery store wearing face masks and trying to stay 6 feet away from everyone else? Did we ever think we’d worry about running out of toilet paper?

It’s a new world and we’re all learning to adapt.

We’re making face masks or learning to wrap scarves around our faces so we won’t transmit a virus we hope we don’t have. We’re staying home and we’re doing our best to stay 6 feet away from everyone we meet when we must go out.

For many of us, 6 feet is easy to estimate. But there are a lot of people who just aren’t as good at that as others. How much is 6 feet?

A good way to estimate that is to imagine you and the next person holding out your arms toward each other.

The average single arm length from shoulder to fingertip is about 42% of a person’s height. So two people who are 6 feet (72 inches) tall would have arms that are about 30.2 inches. If they hold their arms out toward each other, they would need to leave about a foot more of space between their hands to be 6 feet apart. It’s easier to estimate a foot in distance than 6 feet.

But enough math. You have to get out before you begin knocking down walls.

What about hiking? Yes, you will come across other people if you go out for a hike.