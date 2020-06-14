Being smarter in 2020: How to find the TV remote

You have your snack and drink all ready and you settle in your recliner, feet up, to watch a movie. You are quite comfortable as you reach for the remote to turn on the TV. But the remote isn’t there.

You look around you, hoping you won’t have to get up, but no such luck. Who had it last? You holler to the kids, but they don’t know. Eventually, you’ll have to get up, only to find that you were practically sitting on it. The remote had slid between the cushion and side of the recliner.

Consider yourself lucky. You found it in a reasonable amount of time and didn’t have to tear the house apart.

Several years back, my son, home from college, was looking for the remote and had almost given up. I told him I had heard on TV that it is commonly found in the freezer. He was desperate enough to check and there it was. I didn’t mention that I’d seen him get ice cream just before that. I just let him think the “magical mom powers” he believed in as a child were still working.