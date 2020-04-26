Being smarter in 2020: Remember to be careful on ladders during pandemic home projects

You've probably heard that it's bad luck to walk under a ladder. Sometimes it's even worse luck to climb a ladder.

About 20 percent of fall injuries among workers involve ladders, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Among construction workers 81 percent of fall injuries that require emergency treatment involve a ladder.

Staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic might have you thinking of doing those put-off home fix-ups. If any of these chores involve a ladder, here are a few things you should know.

First, choose the right ladder for the job. You'll need to consider the surface the ladder will be standing on, the height it should reach, your weight ─ including the weight of anything you'll be taking up the ladder. There are many more choices than step ladders and extension ladders, including trestle ladders, step stools, articulated ladders, platform ladders and mobile ladders.

You wouldn't want to use a step ladder to climb up on a roof or an extension ladder to change a light bulb.

Once you've chosen the right ladder, you need to be sure it is very stable before setting a foot on the first step. Once the ladder is set up, you must be absolutely sure it won't rock or wiggle. Use the four-to-one rule for stability as well. For every four feet of height you must climb, move the base of the ladder one foot from the wall. An extension ladder should extend three feet above the top of the wall or the roof eave.

When climbing and working on a ladder, maintain three points of contact. Always have two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand in contact with the ladder. Wear slip resistant shoes, use a tool belt so your hands can be free as you climb, remain centered between the ladder's side rails and don't even think about trying to move the ladder while you are on it.