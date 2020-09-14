Being smarter in 2020: Star ads in 1920 give a glimpse of life for Tucson women

What was it like for women 100 years ago? We can learn some of that by looking at ads in the Arizona Daily Star from 1920.

In Tucson in 1920, phone numbers had only three digits. A Victrola was the newest thing in home entertainment. Women could vote.

In Arizona, that was not entirely new, but as election season geared up in the summer and fall of 1920, women were told that not only did they have the right to vote, but it was their duty.

Mostly women were the caretakers, the homemakers, the child rearers and sometimes the fashionable ones. Men were the providers. Of course there were always exceptions to these roles.

When women went to vote, buy the children’s school clothes or went out for any other purpose, they wore hats. They dressed up. They didn’t wear what they wore at home during the day.

Housework was quite different 100 years ago, but women were being “freed” from housework by electric appliances.