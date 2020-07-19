Being smarter in 2020: There's more than one way to recycle a newspaper

Overlap the short edges about half an inch and tape. Then flatten and crease that loop. Open the loop and flatten and crease again about 3 inches from the first crease so that you now have creases that measure 3 inches and 5 inches apart.

Fold the top edge down an inch along the crease you made at the beginning and tape or glue. Fold the bottom edges up using the crease you made as a guide and tape them, making them look like the end of a wrapped box. Turn the bag over.

Use hole punch to make holes near the top for a ribbon on each side.

You can use the section of the newspaper that best fits the personality of the recipient.

A giant newspaper bow

Cut several strips of newspaper from the bottom to the top of a full newspaper page. You can make them in widths that vary from four to six inches. Fold the strips in half lengthwise and make cuts through the fold up to about half an inch from the other side and continue making these cuts every half inch for the length of the paper.