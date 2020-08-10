Being smarter in 2020: Treat your mask like underwear

You know you should wear a mask when out in public, but do you know how to wear it and how to take care of it? A dirty mask could just make things worse.

It’s a good idea to have more than one mask, perhaps even four or five masks per person in your household. That way you can have a clean one every day but only wash every other day, these tips from the World Health Organization indicate.

How to wear your fabric mask

Wash your hands before putting it on.

Make sure the mask isn’t torn or worn out.

The mask should cover your nose, mouth and chin, leaving no gaps on the sides.

Don’t touch the mask while wearing it, or at least try not to touch it.

If your mask gets dirty or wet, change it.

Wash your hands before taking off your mask.

Take off the mask by holding the ear loops instead of touching the front of the mask.

Wash your hands after handling the mask.

One way to remember how to handle your mask is to treat it like underwear, according to tips from Northern Illinois University and other Internet sources.

Don’t share it.

Wash it daily or have enough so that you can wear a clean one daily.

Don’t touch or adjust it, especially in public.

Make sure the fit is tight but comfortable.

Wear the right side out.

If it is damp or dirty, change it.

If this makes you wonder if you should wash your mask daily, that’s probably a good idea, according to WHO tips.

How to wash your mask