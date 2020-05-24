Being smarter in 2020: Write a letter, touch a heart

We’re all communicating by phone, email, video chat and in person from 6 feet away. Of course you can get closer to those who live with you.

But are there others you want to communicate with in a more personal fashion? There’s a memorable way to do that without defying the 6-foot social distance rule.

Write a letter. Write a real, honest-to goodness letter on paper, put it in an envelope, address it, put a stamp on it and stick it in the mailbox. The person who receives it will never forget, especially in these days of instant communication. The time you spent writing them a letter means they are important to you.

We hear that anything put online is forever. This is generally a warning to think first before hitting “send” or posting.

But a letter is forever, too. Family research is often enhanced by reading the letters kept by the recipients. Many biographies reference letters. But the main reason letters are forever is that they are now so rare that they are cherished.

My husband and I received letters from our son while he was in basic training in the Air Force. They were written on notebook paper. Every line was used on both sides of the two pages.