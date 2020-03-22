Being smarter in 2020: Go to the library without leaving home

If you are like many in Tucson, you have found yourself working at home instead of in an office with coworkers. Unfortunately, some are home because they are not needed at their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.

To make matters more complicated, children are home from school. While they are doing some home schooling, online education and the like, once school time is over, they still cannot spend time with their friends.

If you have to get work done, you need activities to keep the children busy. You may need some diversion for yourself as well.

That’s where the Pima County Public Library can help. You may think the library is closed to you if you are isolating yourself to prevent exposure to the virus. But there are many digital services you can access if you have a valid library card.

The Tucson Festival of Books was canceled because of the coronavirus.

However, had it gone on, visitors would have been able to visit the Digital Bookmobile.

This bookmobile travels across the United States and Canada, visiting libraries and schools to talk about Libby, the free library app, said Joe Skelley, who travels with the bookmobile and is an expert on its services.