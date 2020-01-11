Being smarter in 2020: How to deal with robocalls and phone scams

Robocalls

Robocalls are illegal unless you have given that company written permission to call you that way. Your pharmacy might get your permission for a robocall to tell you your prescription is ready and you may not even realize you gave such permission. But most other robocalls are illegal.

There are legal robocalls. Those are robocalls for purely informational purposes, political calls or charity calls. If they then try to sell you something, they become illegal robocalls.

If you get a robocall you believe is illegal, hang up. Do not press a number. Make note of the number and the time and date you received the call and report the call to the FTC.

You can also block numbers on your cellphone after you’ve decided they are spam. Then you won’t receive calls from that number. Unfortunately, spammers and scammers use many different numbers, so blocking will be of limited help.

Calls from “Spoofed” numbers: