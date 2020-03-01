Being smarter in 2020: How to get information on property taxes and valuations

For many of us, property taxes are a little invisible.
You get a notice in the mail about the valuation of your home, and later you get a bill, but for those with a mortgage, these taxes are paid by the mortgage or escrow company. You can file the bill and forget it.
Unless you think it’s wrong.
So what do you do if you think the valuation or tax calculation is wrong?
First, you should note that your 2020 tax bill, which you will probably receive in March, will be based on the value of your property as of Jan. 1, 2019. If you made improvements to your home in 2019 that increased the value, that won’t show in your 2020 tax bill or valuation.
That’s a good thing. The higher your valuation is, the more you’ll be expected to pay in taxes. Who wants to pay more taxes?
Unfortunately, that also means that if your property lost value in 2019, that won’t be reflected on your 2020 bill either.
If you still think your valuation is wrong, call the Pima County Assessor’s Office at 724-8630.
If you think your tax rate is too high, check your tax bill to find out what jurisdiction your property is in. You can find tax rates and phone numbers by jurisdiction online at tucne.ws/proptaxrates. Tax rates vary by jurisdiction because of school districts, fire districts and other things based on where you live. Make sure you are listed in the correct jurisdiction.
If you think the tax calculation was off based on your valuation and tax rate, call 724-8650 or 724-8750.
If you’ve paid off your mortgage, congratulations. Contact the Treasurer’s Office at 724-8341 to learn about the billing process and due dates.
Most of this information is available online at tucne.ws/proptax.
The Pima County Assessor has no control over the tax rate. If you plan to file an appeal, know that you can appeal the valuation of your property, not the tax rate.
Your chances are better if you can prove that something affecting the value was stated incorrectly on your property record, like the year your house was constructed or square footage.
Learn more about the process online at tucne.ws/propappeal.
Contact Johanna Eubank at