Being smarter in 2020: How to get information on property taxes and valuations

For many of us, property taxes are a little invisible.

You get a notice in the mail about the valuation of your home, and later you get a bill, but for those with a mortgage, these taxes are paid by the mortgage or escrow company. You can file the bill and forget it.

Unless you think it’s wrong.

So what do you do if you think the valuation or tax calculation is wrong?

First, you should note that your 2020 tax bill, which you will probably receive in March, will be based on the value of your property as of Jan. 1, 2019. If you made improvements to your home in 2019 that increased the value, that won’t show in your 2020 tax bill or valuation.

That’s a good thing. The higher your valuation is, the more you’ll be expected to pay in taxes. Who wants to pay more taxes?

Unfortunately, that also means that if your property lost value in 2019, that won’t be reflected on your 2020 bill either.

If you still think your valuation is wrong, call the Pima County Assessor’s Office at 724-8630.