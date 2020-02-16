Being smarter in 2020: How to take care of a parking ticket

Most of us know the feeling. As you approach your car you see that something is on the windshield. You hope it’s just a flyer for a new restaurant, but no, it’s a parking ticket.

You have two choices. Either accept responsibility and pay the fine, or fight the ticket in court. You could also ignore the ticket, but that usually ends up costing more (See “Boots and Barnacles” below).

The parking ticket should have all the information you need, but we’ll include some here.

If you’re going to fight the ticket, take pictures before you drive away. If you plan to claim the “no parking” sign wasn’t visible, you should document it. If there’s time on the meter, show that. If you are claiming that the red paint on the curb had completely worn away, take a picture to prove it. Just know that it may be an uphill battle, and if you lose, you will have to pay the fine plus additional fees.

In the city of Tucson, you can request a hearing through the Tucson City Court. The request must be received within 30 days of the citation. Print your name and address in the space on the back of your ticket and sign it and mail it to the address provided. A hearing will be scheduled and you will be notified by mail.