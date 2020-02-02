Being smarter in 2020: Reducing junk mail takes some effort

Are you getting tired of charity solicitations? Perhaps you gave once, but now they send you something requesting money every month. If you still want to contribute but only want to send something once a year, ask them to only send a solicitation once a year — there should be a phone number on the solicitation or you might be able to find one online. You’ll be saving them a bit also. If you don’t want to hear from them at all, say so.

If you still get their solicitations after a couple of months, you can drive your point home by sending a note in their return envelope. Yes, it’s a little mean, but you tried to be nice first.

Stop the direct marketers. If you get envelopes full of coupons for new garage doors, duct cleaning, carpet cleaning and other household maintenance items, you can reduce those mailings, too. Keep the address labels from the envelopes and check them against each other. You’ll need to register every variation of your name and address.

For Valpak, go online to tucne.ws/valpak and fill out the form using the information from your mailing label. If you want some of those coupons, go to valpak.com and print the ones you want based on your location.