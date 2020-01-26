Being smarter in 2020: Report shoddy business practices to the Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau serving Southern Arizona can help resolve consumer complaints against a business. But it’s also a good place to find a business that has earned accolades from the BBB.

If you’re planning to hire a company, there are many services one can use to get suggestions, but the BBB has been around a while and has earned its own reputation. At the BBB’s website you can file a review of a business, make a complaint, search for BBB accredited businesses, check the scam tracker and nominate businesses for awards at certain times of the year.