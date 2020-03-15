Being smarter in 2020: Songs to sing while washing your hands

How many times have you heard you should wash your hands frequently, and for at least 20 seconds? In these days of coronavirus fears, it’s even more important than ever.

How long is 20 seconds?

No one puts a stopwatch near the bathroom sink, and if they did, it would be a germ factory like everything else because you’d have to start it before you wash.

So you sing a song. Kids are often taught to sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” “Baa Baa Black Sheep” or the “A-B-C” song. They all use the same tune and take about 20 seconds.

You can also sing “Happy Birthday” twice. Either way, you’re likely to get sick of these ditties.

Never fear. There are plenty of other ear worms — um, we meant songs — that have 20-second choruses.

You can choose a different one each day.

“Africa,” by Toto, has a chorus that’s about 20 seconds: It’s gonna take a lot to drag me away from you / There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do / I bless the rains down in Africa / Gonna take some time to do the things we never had / Hurry boy, she’s waiting there for you.

— Written by David F. Paich and Jeffrey T. Porcaro.

“Stayin’ Alive,” by the BeeGees, works and it’s rhythm is also perfect for CPR:

Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother / You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive / Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’ / And we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive / Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive / Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive.