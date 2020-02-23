Being smarter in 2020: Why it's a bad idea to click links in unsolicited emails

Caveat: some forms don’t allow a + sign in email addresses. Many spammers know about this and have programs running to strip out everything from and including the + to the @.

When you sign up for something online and they ask for your name and email address, use what you are signing up for as the name, suggests medium.com.

For example, say you are signing up to receive a free sample of dog food. In the name field, not the email address, instead of submitting your real name, John Doe, put “Sample” in the field for the first name and “Dogfood” in the field for last name. Or use the name of the company or anything that will help you remember what site this is.

Later if you get an email from another company that you don’t recall signing up with but it address you as “Dear Sample Dogfood,” you’ll know who sold your info.

It will be even more fun if you get put on a call list. They’ll have to ask for “Sample Dogfood,” and you’ll be able to say “There’s no one here with that name.”